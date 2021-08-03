Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $64.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00256341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $962.27 or 0.02531971 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

