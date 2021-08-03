Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 150,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 407,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

