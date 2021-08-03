Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.02

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$133.02 and last traded at C$131.57, with a volume of 113732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.20.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$104.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.

The company has a market cap of C$65.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

