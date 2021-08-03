THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $6.82 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00017727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 74.9% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $154.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,399,657 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

