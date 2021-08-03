ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.