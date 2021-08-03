Tiaa Fsb Acquires 10,751 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $72,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 841.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,028 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

