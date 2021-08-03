Tiaa Fsb Acquires 35,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,699,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $911,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 303,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04.

