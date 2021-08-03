Tiaa Fsb Acquires 7,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $397,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 172,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.98. 366,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

