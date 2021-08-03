Tiaa Fsb Acquires 7,688,668 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3,013.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000.

BATS:USHY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50.

