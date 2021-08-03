Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $488,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

