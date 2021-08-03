Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,579,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,639,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 323,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 140,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

