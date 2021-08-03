Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.94% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $192,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,356,000 after purchasing an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 833,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.