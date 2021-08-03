Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,299 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $$86.31 on Tuesday. 82,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.