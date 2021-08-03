Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $328,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. 3,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

