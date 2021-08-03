Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 6.98% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $276,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,722. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

