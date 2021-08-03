Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.08. The company had a trading volume of 273,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,500 shares of company stock worth $184,810,371. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

