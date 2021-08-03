Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $260,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.56. 300,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,428. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

