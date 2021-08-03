Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 69,802 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58.

