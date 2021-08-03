Tiaa Fsb Has $108.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $108,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.71. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

