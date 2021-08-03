Tiaa Fsb Has $402.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 6.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $402,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,428. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.