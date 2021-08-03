Tiaa Fsb Has $50.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.95% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $50,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 10,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

