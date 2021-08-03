Tiaa Fsb Has $58.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $2,717.58. The company had a trading volume of 57,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,559.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

