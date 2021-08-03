Tiaa Fsb Has $670.50 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $670,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,093. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $242.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

