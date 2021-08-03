Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $83,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.14. 6,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,989. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

