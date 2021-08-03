Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. 432,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The company has a market cap of $463.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

