Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,707.32. 54,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,485.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

