Tiaa Fsb Purchases 118,939 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $96,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NUMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43.

