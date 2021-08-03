Tiaa Fsb Purchases 44,928 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $177,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. 445,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

