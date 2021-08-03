Tiaa Fsb Purchases 88,579 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,579 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $55,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,973. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.