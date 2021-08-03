Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PYPL stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $319.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

