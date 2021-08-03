Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.64% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $97,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,377. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

