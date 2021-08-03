Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $120,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

BATS NULG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 48,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68.

