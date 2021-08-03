Tiaa Fsb Sells 102,288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,288 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.89% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $220,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,067,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 28,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,399. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

