Tiaa Fsb Sells 11,143 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.34% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 161,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 152,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. 44,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

