Tiaa Fsb Sells 12,986,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986,437 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $190,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,671. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30.

