Tiaa Fsb Sells 13,834 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.06. 695,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

