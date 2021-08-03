Tiaa Fsb Sells 142,278 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 20.63% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $235,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.