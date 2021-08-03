Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,032 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Facebook by 56.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 18.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 11.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.84. The company had a trading volume of 786,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

