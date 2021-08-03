Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,136 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $46,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

IJR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 250,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

