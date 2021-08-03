Tiaa Fsb Sells 79,348 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,348 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.74% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $196,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

VOT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

