Tiaa Fsb Sells 8,010 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.96. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

