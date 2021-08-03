Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $200,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79.

