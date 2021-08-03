Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $588,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

