Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 2,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,504. The stock has a market cap of $464.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tidewater by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

