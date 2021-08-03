TigerCash Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. TigerCash has a market cap of $718,714.54 and $6.24 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00812463 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

