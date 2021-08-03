Titan Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $54.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.