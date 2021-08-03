TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.50

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$137.50 and last traded at C$135.70, with a volume of 54384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price objective on TMX Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

