TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$137.21. TMX Group shares last traded at C$137.01, with a volume of 79,725 shares traded.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 target price on TMX Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.