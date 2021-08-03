TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $98,272.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,098.22 or 1.00021575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.