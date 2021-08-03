Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.29

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and traded as low as $105.00. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $106.75, with a volume of 23,154 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

